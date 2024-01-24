Alta Advisers Ltd Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alta Advisers Ltd lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.47. The company had a trading volume of 115,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

