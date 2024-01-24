Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $49,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.59. 121,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.23 and a 1-year high of $599.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

