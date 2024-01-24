Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

NYSE TDY traded down $17.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.38. 258,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,509. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.82 and its 200-day moving average is $407.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

