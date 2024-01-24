Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 1,232,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,909,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $509.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.