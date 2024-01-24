Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.19.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ALS traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,112. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$868.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3941064 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

