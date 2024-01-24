Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Insider Activity at Altria Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.