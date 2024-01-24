AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.05. 54,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 334,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.32.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 over the last three months. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.