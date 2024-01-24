Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.96

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.96 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 303110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

