American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan Purchases 4,756 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan owned about 3.35% of American Financial Group worth $317,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.