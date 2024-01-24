American Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.4% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,471,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 709,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,226. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

