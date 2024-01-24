American Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 276,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARLP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

