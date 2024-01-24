American Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 646,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,013. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481 in the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on USAC. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.