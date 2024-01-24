American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on AMNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.