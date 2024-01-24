American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

AMT stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.52. The company had a trading volume of 417,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.