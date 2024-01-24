American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

