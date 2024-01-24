American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.45

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 12824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

