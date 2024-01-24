Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.06, with a volume of 704229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

