Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 649.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

