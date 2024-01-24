Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 667,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amphenol by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,852,000 after purchasing an additional 644,443 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

