Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

