Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $8.92

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Mercer International stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $575.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.49.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -14.78%.
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.
