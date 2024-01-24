Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $8.92

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $575.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

