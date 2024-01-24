Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$19.67

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Insider Transactions at Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.96.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8358045 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.