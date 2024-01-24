Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,658 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 5.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 839,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

