Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Up 6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 44,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 647,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at $608,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

