APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

APA stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in APA by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in APA by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

