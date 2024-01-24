Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

