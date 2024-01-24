Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $99.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.