Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 6.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 29,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 140,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

