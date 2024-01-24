Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.85

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 22622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($2.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.92) by C$0.56. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

