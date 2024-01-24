Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.07, but opened at 4.83. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 5.05, with a volume of 1,153,766 shares.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $943.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.76.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported 0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.46 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 268.86 million.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.
