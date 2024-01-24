Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,653,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 3,357,155 shares.The stock last traded at $5.66 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 782,452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 649,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.