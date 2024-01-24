Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 2,208,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,866,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

