Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.900- EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.