Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 3.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 81,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 332,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

