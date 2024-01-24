Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

