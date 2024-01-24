Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

