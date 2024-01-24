Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company.

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at 76.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 67.46. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 79.94.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

