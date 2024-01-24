ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.58

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 689091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

