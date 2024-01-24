ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $578.71

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $578.71 and last traded at $572.32, with a volume of 6238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $558.95.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.77 and a 200 day moving average of $465.69.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

