ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $578.71

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $578.71 and last traded at $572.32, with a volume of 6238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $558.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ASM International Stock Performance
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
