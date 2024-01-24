ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $832.81 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $840.92. The stock has a market cap of $328.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $718.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.