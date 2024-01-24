ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $778.39

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $778.39, but opened at $826.86. ASML shares last traded at $837.16, with a volume of 2,520,072 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

