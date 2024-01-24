Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 46,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,006. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.