Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

MDT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 863,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

