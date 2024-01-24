Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 88,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

