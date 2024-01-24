Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21,216.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. 180,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

