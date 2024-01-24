Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 1,547,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,766,716. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,314,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

