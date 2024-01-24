Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

