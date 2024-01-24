Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1,042.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

