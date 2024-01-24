Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $146,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 97,947 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,948. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.