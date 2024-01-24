Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.63. 145,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,728. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.